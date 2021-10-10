Firhad Hakim: Big break after Pujo? Firhad’s ‘application’ comments sparked a brawl inside the BJP!

#Kolkata: The BJP has lost the state assembly polls. And since then, Gerua Shibir has been struggling to prevent a split in the team. Already, four BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have joined the TMC. Babul Supriya, a former Union Minister and MP from Asansol, left Padma and came to Ghasful Shibir. Sabyasachi Dutt has returned to the grassroots following the path of Mukul. Speculation continues about several other BJP leaders returning to the grassroots. Meanwhile, Minister of State Firhad Hakim demanded another explosive.

Where a bunch of BJP leaders have moved to the grassroots before Pujo, Firhad predicted a bigger breakdown in the Gerua camp after Pujo. “Many BJP leaders have already applied to join the grassroots,” he said. Only Abhishek Banerjee will decide when and how they will be taken to the grassroots. Firhad said many BJP leaders had submitted applications to them. All those applications have been sent to Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee will decide who will be included in the team.

In fact, Firhad had earlier said in the context of the split in the BJP, “Many of those who left our party have already returned. But in a few days, a name will come from the BJP that you can’t think of. He will come from the BJP, not from the Trinamool. Even many MLAs are in line, more will come. But who is that big name? Firhad, however, said, “I’m not saying names right now, but wait.”

Even after Firhad’s demand, there was an uproar in state politics. However, the state BJP is reluctant to give importance to Firhad’s demand at least in public. So again. However, former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has alleged that the Trinamool is changing parties out of fear. However, the threat of demolition of houses in Gerua camp is not being met. For now, the BJP leaders in Bengal are looking at the end of Pujo. Then who will step towards the grassroots, that is what is waiting now.