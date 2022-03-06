Firhad Hakim ‍ | Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh ‘supports’ Firhad Hakim! Said, ‘Welcome to the decision’! What’s the matter

#Kolkata: Kallolini Tilottamaya can prevent visual pollution? Can the day of ‘face covered ad’ be changed? For the time being, the Calcutta Municipality is desperately trying. This is one of the biggest challenges facing Firhad Hakim as the mayor of Kolkata for the second time. And the municipality is going to bring advertisement policy soon to prevent that visual pollution of Kolkata. This was stated by Firhad in the recent budget session of Kolkata Municipality. And at least in this case, his decision was welcomed by BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh.

Regarding the pollution in Kolkata, Firhad said, “From now on, the municipality will make a complete list of where hoardings can be put up in the city. The number of hoardings to be erected on any road will also be given by the Kolkata Municipality. ‘

In this case, Dilip Ghosh has supported Firhad’s statement. In fact, Dilip Ghosh has supported Firhad Hakim’s idea to prevent visual pollution. In his words, “the Election Commission should completely stop the propaganda of political advertisements that are visually polluting. It should not be applied before opening. Even if hoardings are put up, if they are not opened within the stipulated time, the municipality should open them, the cost should be taken from different political parties. The decision of the municipality is welcome.

Firhad Hakim has given details about all the plans for the development of Kolkata with the post of Mayor of Kolkata Municipality for the second time. From now on, Calcutta Municipality will submit report card every 6 months. At that time, he said, the municipality will try to control the pollution of the advertisement scene. He also said that a committee would be formed to control the pollution. This time the mayor of Kolkata wants to proceed slowly on that path.

