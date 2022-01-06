Firhad Hakim: Exclusive: Why ‘record’ infection in Kolkata, Mayor Firhad Hakim opened his mouth

#Kolkata: The Corona situation in Kolkata is getting worse. The positivity rate in Kolkata on Wednesday was 36.54%. In just between January 1 and January 6, the number of Kovid infections in Kolkata reached 2,000 to 6,000. In the health sector, the Kolkata police and even many officers and workers of the Calcutta Municipality are affected. In this situation, News18 contacted Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. That is the source of the request made by Mayor Firhad for the residents of Kolkata. Always go out after the mask, even to the center, he appealed to everyone to introduce booster dose.

Q: What is the reason for the positivity rate of Kolkata reaching 36.54%? What do you think?

Firhad: See, those who are showing symptoms, they are going to get tested. But about 40% of people are asymptomatic. But they are not doing the test. These asymptomatic ones are going everywhere and they are working as super spreaders. This time the infection rate is very high, but the hospitalization rate is not so high. People are getting infected and getting healthy again. The people of Kolkata love to enjoy much more than they are health conscious. They do not give much importance to these problems. The festive season is over, but we see people from Kolkata wandering around for no reason.

Q. Opponents say that the absence of any restrictions from December 25 to December 31 is responsible for this situation. What would you say?

Firhad: See, a lot of people went out in Durgapujo too. Most of them did not even wear masks. But this did not happen. In fact, the rate of infection in this third wave is very high. At the moment people are getting infected. This is why such a situation has arisen.

Q. How will the Calcutta Municipality deal with this situation?

Firhad: We are working in a wartime situation. Emphasis has been placed on promotion, vaccination, sanitation. We have put up hodgepodge of hollow rules in various places, instructed to stop selling without masks in the market, emphasized on immunization of minors, petitioned the center to introduce booster dose for all. At present there are 46 containment zones in Kolkata. Issues are being reviewed on a daily basis.

Q: Many health workers, police personnel, civil servants have been affected. How are you handling the situation?

Firhad: We are working with 50% staff. The rest are infected. Attempts are being made to manage the situation by roster. 7 days isolation period will help us. Those without symptoms will be able to return to work after 7 days.

Q. Where can this situation reach?

Firhad: See, this time the infection rate is very high, but fewer people have to go to the hospital. We sit in consultation with health experts every day. The peak will peak in January and begin to recede in February. We are trying to control the situation with our Corona fighters.

Q. What message would you give to the people of Kolkata as mayor?

Firhad: Please be careful, wear a mask, it must. Get out of the house if necessary, but do not wander outside unnecessarily. Don’t worry. We must fight and get out of this situation.