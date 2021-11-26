Firhad Hakim: Falhad Hakim falsified the speculation But what about the mayor’s run?

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 has been called. Some in the political circles were of the opinion that Babul Supriyo, who had just left the BJP and come to the grassroots, could play a major role in this election. There were even whispers that this newly arrived grassroots leader is leading the mayoral race. On the other hand, there was speculation that Firhad Hakim may not get a ticket in the Kolkata pre-poll on the principle of ‘one person, one post’. But in reality, Mamata Banerjee nominated Firhad Hakim.

However, not only Firhad, but also Atin Ghosh, Debashis Kumar, Debabrata Majumder and Mala Raya have got seats among the MLAs. In a press conference on the same day, Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “Out of 126 old Trinamool candidates, 6 were re-nominated. The old 6-person ward has been changed. Of the old men, 39 were not nominated. They will work for the organization. ”45 percent of the seats have been given to women candidates. However, Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen was fielded in the by-elections.

However, the most talked about is Firhad Hakim’s re-appointment. For the past few days, rumors have been circulating that Minister of State and former mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim may not get a ticket in this year’s Kolkata polls. Instead, Firhad’s daughter Priyadarshini Hakim could get a ticket in his ward instead of him, a large section of the party thought. However, the decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was considered final and the candidate was Firhad.

However, some in the political circles say that it would be simplistic to assume that Firhad will be the mayor again even if he is nominated. Therefore, even if Firhad Hakim is the candidate in the pre-poll, it may not be the case. In that case, the decision of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will be final.