Maharan is going to be in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur By Election) on September 30. And that is why the campaign is going on vigorously. In the war of words, one camp is beating the other camp at every moment. Heavyweights are campaigning every day on behalf of Trinamool candidate Mamata Banerjee. Minister of State Firhad Hakim is in the leading role among them.