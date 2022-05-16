#Kolkata: BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar was killed in post-poll violence. The CBI has summoned Beleghata MLA Paresh Pal in the case. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim opened his mouth in this regard. “The court has ordered an inquiry into the motive so that the truth may be revealed,” he said. But when it goes into the hands of the CBI, it is said that why are we opposing the CBI? We also want the guilty to be punished. But when the CBI is run by political leaders. That is what we are opposing. It could be post-poll violence, but when it comes to political leaders, we definitely have our objections. “

Not only that, Firhad claims, “When BJP workers want to return home a year after the polls, they complain that they have to stay on the ground even after that, saying it is a BJP drama and that drama is that there is no one in West Bengal who is homeless.” Has been. It is a different matter if any other criminal record is out of the house. But no political activist has been left homeless. It is not in Bengal.

Meanwhile, this time CBI has summoned Trinamool MLA Paresh Pal Paresh Pal has been summoned next Wednesday in connection with the post-poll violence A Trinamool MLA from Beleghata has been summoned in connection with the beating to death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar.

The CBI has also launched an investigation into allegations of beating to death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar in Beleghata along with various incidents of post-poll violence. Biswajit Sarkar, the grandfather of the deceased, has repeatedly accused Paresh Pal of being involved in the incident A few days ago, he also sat in a dharna outside the CBI office after making this allegation

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 16, 2022, 20:09 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, Post Poll Violence