Firhad Hakim || ‘I stole it’, what did Firhad Hakim steal from ward number 101? Hot discussion …

#Kolkata: The mayor stole from the party councilor’s ward! Firhad Hakim himself admitted that!

Friday was the inauguration of four parks simultaneously in Ward 101. Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the function. Ward councilor Bappaditya Dasgupta was present there. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said, “I came here and stole Bappa’s idea. I will use it tomorrow. There is a variety of creativity in his work. Not everyone can do it. It would have been better if all the wards of Kolkata had done this.

He added, “Land prices are going up in Kolkata. So no one wants to leave the place. But it has to be green. Where there was a park there was once a VAT. There are trees all around. We think our people will support us if we have roads, lights, water.” If there are no trees, there will be no people. Then who will vote for whom? So the initiative of Councilor Bappaditya Dasgupta of Ward No. 101 is commendable. I stole this idea from here. I worship small. I come here during worship and steal ideas. “

However, Bappaditya said that the mayor has contributed behind all the work. “Every time I go for a job, I get the mayor’s help. It never has to be snatched away. He gives it with a smile. He praises my work. It’s up to me.” Found big. He loves me. Love I try to work too. “

Ujjal Roy

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 26, 2022, 14:48 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim