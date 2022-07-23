Firhad Hakim: If you want to enjoy the puja, take a booster dose, Kolkata Municipal Mayor Firhad Hakim’s appeal

Kolkata: Take a booster dose to enjoy the puja. Calcutta Municipal Mayor Firhad Hakim’s petition with folded hands. In addition to this, on Saturday in a private hotel in Dharmatala in an environment-related event, the Mayor of Kolkata Municipality said about the East Kolkata wetlands, “The leftist occupation has destroyed the East Kolkata wetlands. It has been a time of occupation by destroying the environment. As a result, Calcutta’s normal or natural development system has been disrupted. We stopped it when we came to power. Many are still trying Vigilance is a call to people to protect wetlands.”

Kolkata Municipality has already changed the building rules to build a green city. Kolkata Municipality has given concession on green building. Mayor Firhad Hakim said. Legislation has been enacted in the Calcutta Municipality. An additional 10% FAR exemption will be given if green buildings are constructed as per that Act. If you construct a house with green area within the city of Kolkata, you will have to pay only 10% tax on the green area and you will get FAR extra for constructing the building.

Not only Kolkata but all municipalities will be discussed for this greening. Already 15 crore trees have been planted with the help of forest department This year too, the forest department has given one crore trees to Kolkata municipality and other municipalities.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said at the press conference at the end of Kolkata Municipality’s ‘Talk to Mayor’ program, “If you want to spend Puja together, take a booster dose now.” Because according to the rules of the central government, we will be able to give free booster doses till September 30. Anywhere a community hall or a separate camping area is required should be AC ​​room and have net connection. Only then Kolkata Municipality will give them time to camp with booster dose. But there should be minimum 100 booster dose subscribers.

According to the Health Department of Kolkata Municipality, an average of seventeen to twenty thousand booster doses are already being given every day. However, until yesterday, about 25 lakh booster doses have been completed 7.5 lakhs are still to be taken.

The Mayor of Kolkata Municipality said that camps will be set up for mutation and assessment in each colony area if the committees want. Already the officers of Kolkata Municipality have started the work of land mutation and assessment in various colonies.

