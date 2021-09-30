Firhad Hakim in Bhabanipur By Poll: Rare courtesy in Bhabanipur vote, what is Firhad Hakim doing in CPIM camp?

The megafight of Bhabanipur has started. Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Tibrewal, Sreejib Biswas are contesting in Bhabanipur By-Poll. Voting has started under tight security since morning. However, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has made multiple allegations. However, in the midst of the political battle, a picture of courtesy was seen in the Chetla area of ​​the Bhabanipur center. Firhad Hakim, the Minister of State and one of Mamata Banerjee’s generals, had tea at the CPIM camp. Chetla Firhad’s neighborhood. He started his political career from Chetla. There, Firhad went to the CPIM camp. Drinks tea. What is the reason for this? Firhad explained, ‘Some of us here are Congress, some are CPIM, some are grassroots. But we are all Chetla’s sons. We played sports together. We chat. This is the culture of Chetla. We give them our food, we eat their camp food. It’s been going on for a long time. There is nothing else in it. ‘ In fact, after getting Firhad, there was an uproar among the left activists and supporters. CPM activist Mrityunjay Basu said, “These are not issues. Why should there be a personal relationship between the people whose politics is with him? ‘

By the way, only 8.58 percent of the votes were cast in Bhabanipur till 9 am today. However, this morning, Priyanka Tibrewal, a BJP candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election, made an explosive allegation against Madan Mitra, a Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati and a resident of Bhabanipur. He alleged that Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra was jamming booths in Ward No. 62 under Bhabanipur. He said, “Voting could not be started in booth number 126 of ward no. 72. This area belongs to Madan Mitra. He wants to occupy the booth. ‘ However, Firhad has denied Priyanka’s claim. He said, “Is there any area here called Madan Mitra area? This is all Mamata Banerjee’s area. There is no rigging in Bhabanipur. The BJP candidate is trying to create unrest for no reason. If you don’t know how to dance, bend the yard. ‘