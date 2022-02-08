February 8, 2022

Firhad Hakim: Independent candidate leaving the Trinamool? Firhad Hakim warns of ‘punishment’ by explaining ‘weight’

#Kolkata: Even after warning the party, the Trinamool will take strict action against those who are standing as independents in the by-elections. This was warned by the state transport minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday. “The team’s decision will be very tough,” he said However, those who are standing as independents will understand their own weight. You can understand what happens if Mamata Banerjee’s picture is removed only by voting. “

However, not only his own party, Firhad Hakim has also set the tone against BJP on this day. He said, “It is time for the death of BJP politics. Will gradually disappear from the country. No one from the ruling family wanted to stand in Kanthi municipality as they would lose. So Shuvendu’s brother did not stand.

Many are leaving the grassroots without getting tickets to contest and are contesting as independent candidates. Uttam Das is the president of ward no. 24 of Sonarpur municipality, but the grassroots candidate of that ward is reluctant to give importance to the issue. Subhash Dutta, the outgoing mayor of Gobardanga municipality of North 24 Parganas, also left the Trinamool without getting party ticket in the by-elections. Trinamool quarrels have also come to light in different places.


Earlier, many people from the grassroots stood as independent candidates in the Kolkata Purnigam polls. Three of them won as independent candidates. He also expressed his desire to join the grassroots after winning as an independent candidate. But the Trinamool leader did not agree to take them. This time, however, many have decided to leave the grassroots and fight for votes. And this time Firhad Hakim gave a stern warning against them.

