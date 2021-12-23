Firhad Hakim, KMC Election 2021, Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Purvot – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the huge victory in Kolkata pre-poll (KMC Election 2021), the question was in everyone’s mind, who will be the mayor? On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee simplified the answer to that question. Mamata has relied on Firhad Hakim (KMC Election 2021), a long-time political life partner and one-time winner in this year’s polls. Bobby Hakim was appointed as the mayor in December 2016 after Shovon Chatterjee resigned from the post of mayor. Firhad Hakim (KMC Election 2021) is sitting on the post of mayor again after winning the pre-election of 2021.

Firhad Hakim, who became the mayor, said that the leader has put his trust in him once again, and he will not hesitate to give his life to give dignity to that trust. (Firhad Hakim | KMC Election 2021) In the first reaction after the announcement of the name of the new mayor on Thursday, Firhad Hakim once again reminded him of his loving life. Folding his hands, Firhad Hakim said that he may be a mayor in his book, but in fact he is an employee. His job is to act as the instructor says. And his guide is one. She is Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee.

Firhad Hakim will be sworn in as a councilor on Friday. He will then take oath as the mayor of Kolkata on December 26 or 27. On the same day, Mala Roy will be sworn in as the chairperson of Calcutta Municipality. After being elected as the new mayor, Firhad Hakim said, ‘I will not let Mamata Banerjee lose her faith even if she dies. I will follow Mamata’s thoughts, attitudes and instructions. I will keep the dignity of this faith till death. Manifesto is important, I will work with everyone. I bow to Didi, she told me to do well. ‘

Councilors of Calcutta Municipality will be sworn in in two days. Tomorrow is Friday 24th December from 2pm to 5pm. The rest will be sworn in at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 26. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Calcutta Municipal Council Chamber. Khalil Ahmed, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, will administer the oath to the Protem Speaker first. Ram or Ratna Shur can be the protem speaker in Ram Pair. The Protem Speaker will administer the oath of office to the newly elected Chairperson of Kolkata Municipality, Mala Roy. After the newly elected chairperson is sworn in, she will administer the oath to the mayor and others.