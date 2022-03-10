Firhad Hakim: Let the whole Congress join the Trinamool Congress

#Kolkata: Exit polls matched. The BJP is going to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh with a huge majority even if it is not 300. The people of Uttar Pradesh also relied on Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Although the number of seats has increased a lot compared to 2016, Akhilesh Yadav could not sit in the chair of the Chief Minister again. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee twice visited Uttar Pradesh to push him. However, there was no special benefit. However, the grassroots leadership is smelling the mystery of the BJP’s victory. Minister of State Firhad Hakim said, “Central forces, police and EVMs have worked together. It will not be maintained in 2024. Where there have been incidents like Unnao, Hathras, crushing of peasants, people have forgotten everything and voted for BJP, it cannot happen. We will continue to fight for 2024. “

Not in Uttar Pradesh, but in Goa. But the ruling party of West Bengal could not make a dent in the Arabian Sea. Although the Trinamool alliance is leading in 3 seats in Goa, the BJP’s path to form a government is almost wide. Abhishek Banerjee himself is in Goa. Regarding the Trinamool factor in Goa, Firhad said, “Abhishek Banerjee is there. The top leadership of the team will discuss. Mamata Banerjee will decide on this.

However, the rise of UP in the five state elections is undoubtedly significant. However, Firhad Hakim sees the failure of the Congress as more important than the victory of UP in Punjab. In his words, “People are turning away from the Congress. They should join us and be on the battlefield against the BJP in national politics. “

