February 27, 2022

Firhad Hakim – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool is the ruling party against the strike called by BJP. Strong response from Mayor Firhad Hakim. On Sunday, Kolkata metropolitan Firhad Hakim said, “I am constantly watching the conspiracy to discredit Bengal. Since Bengal is trying to move the government forward in a democratic way, it is polluting Bengal. There is no Bengal Strike in Bengal. Tomorrow the Trinamool will be on the streets.”

The strike called by the BJP will not allow the grassroots to succeed in any way, it was predicted by the politicians. The metropolitan also said that there would be processions in all the blocks tomorrow at 4 pm, which was in complete opposition to the ban, adding that transport organizations and business organizations have been asked to take to the streets without fear. The administration will prevent this anarchy. In the words of Firhad, “The people of Bengal do not want to return for another 34 years.”

The BJP on Monday called for a 12-hour strike on terrorism charges in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP Bengal) is going on strike from 8 am to 6 pm.

