Firhad Hakim on Anubrata Mondal: Firhad Hakim on Anubrata Mondal What is the reason for the angry minister?

#Kolkata: Anubrata Mondal is facing another case. A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Friday against the Trinamool’s Birbhum district president for driving a red light vehicle. The public interest litigation was filed by lawyer and BJP leader Tarun Jyoti Tiwari. A case has been filed in the High Court over how the district president of a political party, Lalbati, came to Kolkata in a car. Shortly afterwards, Firhad Hakim, the state’s transport minister, was questioned about the red light in the car.

Regarding red light in Anubratar car, Firhad Hakim said, “Anubrat Mandal is not entitled to get red light car.” Not only red lights and blue lights should be removed from illegal vehicles, this type of vehicle will be seized from now on. Even the owner of the car will be sued.

In the wake of the question of lawyer and BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari who filed the case against Anubrat, the question arose in the court today, where is the police surveillance in the whole state? What steps did the state take in compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court? The public interest litigation is likely to be heard in the Chief Justice’s Division Bench next week to know the state’s position on the red light vehicle.

Read more: Coming Soon? Finally, the rain in South Bengal? The air office gave the news of relief!

Meanwhile, after avoiding one summons after another, this time the CBI sent for the passport of Anubrat Mandal. Aadhaar, PAN and Epic cards have also been sent on behalf of the intelligence agencies. Although he submitted the rest of the documents, Anubrat did not submit his passport. He told CBI he did not have a passport. The CBI fears that Anubrat Mandal of Birbhum may also flee abroad to avoid interrogation. That’s why the detectives sent for his passport. But Anubrat claims that he does not have a passport.

Read more: No more waiting, Trinamool finally gave the responsibility to Rajiv Banerjee!

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has instructed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Immigration Department to monitor the movement at the airport. If Anubrat Mandal tries to board a foreign flight in any way, it has been directed to inform the CBI directly.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 29, 2022, 17:37 IST

Tags: Anubrata Mondal, Firhad Hakim