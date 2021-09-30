Firhad Hakim on Priyanka Tibrewal: Explosive allegations against Priyanka in Bhabanipur

#Kolkata: Megafight has started. Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Tibrewal are contesting the Bhabanipur By-Election. In Bhabanipur, 8.56 per cent votes were cast till 9 am today. In this situation, BJP candidate Priyanka has made explosive allegations against Madan Mitra, a Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati and a resident of Bhabanipur. He alleged that Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra was jamming booths in Ward No. 62 under Bhabanipur. He said, “Voting could not be started in booth number 126 of ward no. 72. This area belongs to Madan Mitra. He wants to occupy the booth. ‘ Even though Priyanka said this, voting has started in this booth. However, state minister Firhad Hakim did not want to address Priyanka’s allegations. Priyanka sneered back.

Firhad said, “Is there any area here called Madan Mitra area? This is all Mamata Banerjee’s area. There is no rigging in Bhabanipur. There is no booth jam here. Madan Mitra’s area is Kamarhati. There is no more voting. After that, Firhad countered, ‘The BJP candidate is trying to create unrest for no reason. There is no problem anywhere in Bhabanipur. There are micro-observers, there are CCTVs, people are going to vote by showing their identity cards. There will be no profit by complaining unnecessarily. The BJP is making excuses before it loses. ”

Incidentally, even before the vote, BJP state president Sukant Majumder had complained that they feared rigging in Bhabanipur. At the same time, he claimed that the BJP candidate would win in Bhabanipur if more than 60 to 70 per cent votes were cast. He also requested the Election Commission to ensure that the elite and educated people vote in Bhabanipur. However, the turnout in Bhabanipur till 9 am today is not so promising.

To avoid unrest, the Election Commission has issued section 144 in every booth in Bhabanipur. This guideline has been implemented in the whole of Bhabanipur since last Tuesday evening. It will remain in force till midnight on Thursday. Bhabanipur has been wrapped in a security blanket to avoid any kind of unrest in the polls.