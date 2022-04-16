Firhad Hakim pierces BJP over minority issue, says people have answered – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP has collapsed in Asansol and Baliganj. Gerua Shibir has reached the third place in Baliganj. The number of votes has decreased a lot compared to the assembly elections. After 18 rounds of counting in Baliganj, Babul Supriya has gone ahead with more than 15,000 votes. On the other hand, Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha has advanced to Asansol with 1.5 lakh votes. All in all, the by-elections have caused a green storm in Bengal. And this time Firhad Hakim, the metropolitan of Kolkata, responded.

Regarding the defeat in the election, BJP state secretary Sukant Majumder said that the number of minority voters in Baliganj is much higher. That is why the BJP did not have much hope from this seat. Responding to that, Firhad Hakim said, “This is the end of them.” Remember, we don’t share 60 percent, 30 percent. We take the appeal equally to 100 percent of the people.

Read more: Babul at the top, leftist rise in Baliganj, BJP in danger of becoming fourth!

Firhad Hakim also slammed the BJP on a number of issues ranging from petrol-deal price hike. He said the price of petrol does not depend on the minority, the majority. The price is the same for everyone. Everyone has to buy the same price. The price of things is the same. That is why ordinary people have responded to BJP.

Read more: Asansol lags behind, Agnimitra Pal warns before! What happened?

The BJP has done worse than the general election in the Baliganj assembly by-election. It has been heard that leftists have already come out in the first place in a ward of this assembly constituency. In Baliganj, the turnout was 74 per cent in the previous election, but in the by-elections, that percentage has come down to 41 per cent. The BJP got about 34,000 votes in the Assembly elections, in second place. This time the BJP has fallen to the third place.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 16, 2022, 13:07 IST

Tags: Bengal by election results, Firhad Hakim