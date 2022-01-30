January 30, 2022

Firhad Hakim: ‘Please leave this state’, Firhad fires cannon at Governor

40 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim visited the Presidency Correctional Institution on the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s death on Sunday. At that time, he responded to multiple issues.

He said, “Several freedom fighters from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Rishi Arvind have been imprisoned here. Gandhiji came to this penitentiary and met Netaji. So today, on the day of Gandhiji’s death, I came here and paid my respects to all the freedom fighters. “

Context BJP celebrates Gandhi Prayan Diwas

Godse believed in the BJP. This Godse is Gandhi’s assassin. That is why the BJP should condemn Godse first. Then Gandhiji will be remembered. The Pegasus issue is now public, so remember Gandhi now to cover all this.

Read more: Mini bus overturned at Dharmatala, fatal accident in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon!

Governor’s remarks in context

Please leave this state. The Chief Minister gave his answer to the people. So there is no need to discuss or answer with him.

Read more: A bunch of trains like Howrah, Shalimar to Batil Dhauli, Falaknuma! Find out the date

Trinamool leader Khun and Sukant Majumdar’s remarks

They said that if someone from BJP dies, they have done grassroots. And when someone from the grassroots dies, there is an internal conflict.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Firhad Hakim



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

32 mins ago admin

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

35 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

32 mins ago admin

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

35 mins ago admin

Firhad Hakim: ‘Please leave this state’, Firhad fires cannon at Governor

40 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Weather Update: Winter will intensify in next 48 hours, South Bengal including Kolkata will tremble

59 mins ago admin