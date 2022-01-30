Firhad Hakim: ‘Please leave this state’, Firhad fires cannon at Governor

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim visited the Presidency Correctional Institution on the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s death on Sunday. At that time, he responded to multiple issues.

He said, “Several freedom fighters from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Rishi Arvind have been imprisoned here. Gandhiji came to this penitentiary and met Netaji. So today, on the day of Gandhiji’s death, I came here and paid my respects to all the freedom fighters. “

Context BJP celebrates Gandhi Prayan Diwas

Godse believed in the BJP. This Godse is Gandhi’s assassin. That is why the BJP should condemn Godse first. Then Gandhiji will be remembered. The Pegasus issue is now public, so remember Gandhi now to cover all this.

Governor’s remarks in context

Please leave this state. The Chief Minister gave his answer to the people. So there is no need to discuss or answer with him.

Trinamool leader Khun and Sukant Majumdar’s remarks

They said that if someone from BJP dies, they have done grassroots. And when someone from the grassroots dies, there is an internal conflict.

