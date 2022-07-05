Firhad Hakim: ‘Sometimes I can bring Modi and understand’, Firhad’s sarcastic sarcasm! Mithun is also on target

#Kolkata: The BJP has lost in the assembly polls. Therefore, the BJP’s goal this time is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At a recent meeting of the National Working Committee in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP would soon come to power in Bengal. The Gerua leaders of the state are also making programs with that goal in mind. But despite all this, the BJP will not have much success in Bengal, said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

In Firhad’s words, “meaningless excuses have no meaning. The BJP is at the bottom of the state. Sometimes I can bring Modi, sometimes I can bring Amit Shah, sometimes I can bring Mithun Chakraborty. In fact, those who drown drown want to live whatever they want. The BJP does not have the support of the people.

Read more: Young man at the Chief Minister’s house at Panchil Top at night, big step this time! Strange claim of the accused

Firhad also opened his mouth about the Bhangar movement. “Those involved in the land movement are doing it wrong. Government work takes a little time. Don’t be impatient. If someone just thinks anarchy, that’s not right. Talks have already been held with the power department. If this happens, then the government has to take a decision. There is a way to negotiate, the government is working.

Read more: Rupa Gangopadhyay in a meeting with Kunal Ghosh! Turbulent Bengal politics, the buzz is intense

Meanwhile, the BJP is embarking on a new path around Shyamaprasad. Top BJP leaders will also hold a procession in Kolkata on Wednesday. In that context, Firhad said, “Though ideologically different, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee is the son of Bengali masterpieces. There is no point in holding a procession insulting Shyamaprasad.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 19:30 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Firhad Hakim