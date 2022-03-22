Firhad Hakim Taken initiative to launch this anti pollution vehicle soonest E-auto will shake the city to prevent pollution! Transport Minister Firhad Hakim Meets – News18 Bangla

Kolkata has emerged as the fourth city along with Shenzhen in China, Helsinki in Finland and Santiago in Chile. According to the report, Kolkata has become a model for many cities in the world. Besides, the state power department has already launched electric vehicles (e-cars) on a trial basis. According to the sources of the power department, the price of petrol and diesel is increasing day by day. As a result, the cost of driving is increasing every day. There is pollution with that. With all aspects in mind, the office launched the battery-powered vehicle experimentally. Report – Abir Ghoshal