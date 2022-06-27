Firhad Hakim: The death of an electrocuted child in Haridebpur, Firhad roared! He also gave a warning

#Kolkata: A 12-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted near 41 villages in Haridebpur. His name is Nitish Yadav. The teenager was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Nitish was supposed to go to the teacher’s house to give prasad. But that did not happen. The road in front of the teacher’s house was flooded. The boy fell into the frozen water as soon as he touched the lamppost. He was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The controversy resurfaced after this incident. This time Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim opened his mouth on the issue.

On this day, he said, “This death in Haridebpur is very unfortunate. We are shocked by this incident. I will stand by that family in all ways. Today I will arrange everything starting from the municipal car. Whose responsibility, it must be examined. However, action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Read more: The son-in-law entered the house after drinking alcohol, the mother-in-law was in a bloody state! Harhim incident in Shantipur

Not only that, Firhad said, “It should be investigated by a third party, not the municipality, such as Jadavpur University or those who specialize in this electrification.”

The locals, however, complain that when it rains a little, the water freezes here. One woman claimed that her son also noticed that there was electricity in the water while passing through the road. But he did not touch the post. Otherwise he would not have lived. According to police sources, the boy fell into the water for a long time. No one made him afraid. The municipal lighting department and CESC went to the scene.

Read more: Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmur has no electricity for so long! Instructions for electrification within 24 hours

It is learned that there is no electricity connection in the water. An electric wire wrapped around a lamppost was being used for other purposes. It is suspected that he may have been electrocuted from there. The picture was captured on CCTV footage. The police have collected it. How death is being investigated. Informed quarters are questioning who is responsible for the death of a teenager in Haridebpur.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 27, 2022, 13:17 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, Haridevpur