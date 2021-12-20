Firhad Hakim: The vote is over, this time a completely different Firhad Hakim! ‘Companion’ Munnabhai

#Kolkata: He won the election three times in eight months. In the meanwhile, the sun-drenched, water-soaked assembly polls have been campaigning across the state for three months. Before Pujo, he spent a month and a half soaking in the sun and soaking in the water. And in the cold, he has campaigned in 144 wards of Calcutta Municipality. These few days have passed in the midst of political turmoil, sorting out the number of votes. So from today for the next few days there will be light food, deep sleep and companion Munna Bhai and Hello Brother. Bobby Hakim of Chetla (Firhad Hakim) will spend time with the two of them from today till the beginning of the new year.

Despite the announcement of the results of the municipal polls, the former mayor of Kolkata is confident of his party’s victory. So the next few days will be happy with Adar’s granddaughter. There is no uncertainty within the ruling party about the victory in the Kolkata municipal seat. So he wants to stay away from the news of politics as soon as the vote is over. Firhad’s humorous reply is, “At the age of 62, I don’t feel like taking any more tension. I love watching Munnabhai MBBS to get rid of tension. I’ve seen it 14 times in a while. But every time I see it, I like it. “

“We are by the side of the people all the year round. I am close to the people in the area. I reach out to the people in the area. They too are happy and sad for us. He himself has said more than once that his fight is in his own interest. His fight is to increase the margin every time. And Firhad Hakim, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Calcutta Port, thinks that he has achieved that goal.

Watching movies, chatting in clubs, naughtiness with grandchildren are all going on. In addition to this, of course, he is paying attention or looking for health. Even after the vote, phone calls are coming from multiple places. I want a bed, I want a vaccine. He listens patiently to everyone and at the same time makes arrangements. As a result, even if the star candidates or senior leaders spend their time in various ways in the polls, there is a element of laughter and helping people in times of danger.