Firhad Hakim: Wasting water at home? Firhad Hakim warned! What can be done?

#Kolkata: He is the mayor of Kolkata. Firhad Hakim opened his mouth on several issues like repairing roads from drinking water, municipal property tax. Let’s find out what he said …

★ Jorasanko

Rabindra Janmajayanti in front. Before that the Jorasanko area will be cleaned, painted. There are allegations of illegal parking. I have told the matter to the city commissioner. I request the traffic police to take necessary steps.

Drinking water

The need for water increases in summer. Faucets are being installed everywhere in the stand post to prevent wastage of water. It is seen that calls are being broken in many places. If the call is broken three times in a row, the stand post in that area will be closed. Many do not put a stop-clock in the reservoir. As a result, the reservoir overflows and water falls. Even if such an incident occurs, the water connection will be cut off.

Road repairs

Many companies including CESC and BSNL are cutting the road but not repairing it. Such complaints have come from ward number two for the water pipeline. I called KEIIP, why is it taking so long to repair the road ?? I wanted to know. The road must be repaired within 15 days if any road is cut.

Municipal property tax

There is an assessment department headed by the commissioner for tax collection. The collection depends on them. Now everything is on e-line. Even after Corona, tax collection has increased a lot. Officials are personally going to those who are in arrears of big taxes. Negotiations are also being done in the cases that are in the court, legal help is being given. And as it has become digital, the income has increased a lot.

★ The only problem

We have already constructed Harish Mukherjee Road Tunnel to prevent any visual pollution. After repeated meetings, the companies have done a good job of cutting the line from Ruby to Bijan Bridge. We’re still just cutting (those unnecessary). If you cut it suddenly in all places, the TV may be turned off in many places. I will request again keeping in mind the difficulties of the people. Will have to sit down to discuss again.

★ Bantala power

It is very bad that there is no electricity in Bantala area of ​​ward 108 of Kolkata municipality. The councilor drew attention. I will talk to CESC. Immediate so that something can be done.

Babughat bus stand

Some are gone, the rest is going. Absolutely can go! Babu Ghat bus stand, Santragachhi Santragachhi Saltlake and Newtown are going to three places. I have requested the court to give me some time. Moving slowly.

Zero terms

If Group D is below, we are recruiting ourselves. The rest comes from the Municipal Service Commission. There are questions about vacancies in some places. But the work of the vacancy has happened again. As it has gone digital in many places, the work area has increased in many places. Somewhere staff contraction is needed, again somewhere extra staff is needed. So restructuring of manpower will be done with an agency. The whole commissioner is looking into the matter.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 22, 2022, 18:37 IST

