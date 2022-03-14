Firhad Hakim: ‘Who is entering from Jharkhand border!’ Firhad Hakim opened his mouth insulting!

#Kolkata: Two councilors have been killed in the state. One is a Trinamool councilor from Panihati and the other is a Congress councilor from Jhalda. Political turmoil has already started around those two murders. The opposition is targeting the ruling party Trinamool. Minister of State Firhad Hakim opened his mouth in this situation. He responded to multiple issues …

Regarding the murder of councilors in Panihati and Jhalda: We cannot be killed in this way. Assassins repeatedly attack the grassroots. If they want to destroy the grassroots, they will never be able to do so. I condemn those who are doing this and I demand justice and investigation soon. The culprits must be arrested quickly.

The same thing happened in Jhalda. What has happened is wrong. I talked about it on the phone. The perpetrators must be arrested quickly. Contract killers are entering the state from the border of Jharkhand. Police need to be more vigilant in this regard and arrest the culprits quickly. Completely, however, the incident will be investigated to find out where the firearms came from and to arrest the culprits.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Did Panihati councilor have to be killed just to protest against flooding? In this regard, Firhad Hakim said, I myself am against filling the swamp land. Whatever he does, he will have exemplary punishment.



List of posts of chairman of the municipality :: The list of names has been finalized after meeting with all the district presidents regarding the post of chairman of the municipality. This time the names will be announced after a meeting with all the councilors.

Imams demand replacement of Babul Supriya in Baliganj Center ::

It is not. The team will decide on this. We respect all religions. Let’s treat everyone with respect and equal rights. Political decisions are not made on the basis of religion.

In Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha is the Trinamool candidate. BJP’s demands are external ::

The name Ram in the face of ghosts. The BJP has brought in so many candidates from outside. So why was the Gujarat candidate fielded from Uttar Pradesh? Why did the Gujarat candidate stand in Benares? If there was no candidate in Uttar Pradesh, then the candidate had to be brought from Gujarat!

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 14, 2022, 13:43 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal news