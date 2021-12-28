Firhad sworn in as mayor for second time – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim was sworn in as the Mayor of Kolkata for the second time He took oath on the open stage of the lawn of Calcutta Municipality building Firhad VI was sworn in as the 39th Mayor of Kolkata After taking the oath, the mayor read the oath to the councilors Chairperson Mala Roy also took oath

Firhad Hakim Takes Oath as Mayor after taking oath as Mayor said, “This is not the time to give a speech. Mamata Banerjee has nominated this board with many expectations As a team, we have one oath, to serve the people, to fulfill the aspirations of Mamata Banerjee to make Kolkata the best city in the world. Let the people say that this board of Trinamool Congress is the best of all time.

The mayor’s advice to councilors, “said Mamata Banerjee. We are all servants The name of the chief servant is Firhad Hakim 8 Together we will serve the people of Kolkata The only condition to be a good councilor is to get it when you call This is my prayer to everyone, that people should always be by our side when needed If everyone keeps an eye on their ward, Kolkata will become the best city.

State Chief Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, doctor Kunal Sarkar, painter Shubhaprasanna and many others were present on the occasion.

Before being sworn in as mayor, his daughter Saba Hakim left a pair of Abdars for Kolkata with Firhad Hakim. Saba’s plea to the newly elected mayor as a citizen, “Several places in Kolkata are still inundated with rains. Let Calcutta be free from that problem And let Calcutta be made more green More trees should be planted so that more birds can be heard than car horns. ‘