first corona death after 29 may in west bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After May 29, the state died in Corona again! A 40-year-old woman, a resident of Amdanga in North 24 Parganas, was infected with Corona and admitted to Beleghata ID. He was admitted to the hospital on June 2, and died on Saturday morning, June 4. Before Beleghata ID, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Teghari. According to sources, on June 2, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Beleghata ID Hospital, where he was also on ventilation.

After the last 2 years of corona dapadapi corona situation in West Bengal is stable. Corona’s eye-rolling, people’s life has returned to normal rhythm after overcoming the helplessness of lockdown. In the meanwhile, except for a long time, the death in Corona, although a little, increased the concern of the health department. The number of daily corona attacks in the state was 42 on Friday.

First published: June 04, 2022, 16:59 IST

Tags: Corona death