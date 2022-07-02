first coronavirus death today in west bengal in last 5 months – News18 Bangla

# Shiliguri: Don’t make your eyes water for the last few days! The number of victims is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. But in the last 5 months, no one was killed by corona! This time there is no relief. After a long 5 months, he died again in Kovid, this time at North Bengal Medical College. The deceased’s home is in Karshiyang.

According to hospital sources, the patient was admitted to the Covid block of the medical center on June 26. Today, Saturday morning he died. At the moment there are 13 infected admissions in the medical. College principal Indrajith Sahar claimed that there is no lack of medical infrastructure.

The number of corona cases in the state exceeded 1600 in one day beyond the boundaries of one and a half thousand The number of victims is also increasing in Kolkata In this situation, the message of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is, ‘Don’t panic unnecessarily. Our government, led by the municipality and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is keeping an eye on everything. But be careful. Use a mask all the time. And for those who have not yet received the third dose of the corona vaccine, I urge you to take that dose immediately.

Once again, indications of the rise of Corona in the state! The power of the virus is increasing by leaps and bounds in the state. In the last 24 hours, 1839 people have been newly infected with corona in the state, which is a lot more than the previous day. According to the health department, 73 of the infected are residents of Kolkata. 441 from North 24 Parganas. Boro No. 8 and 10 in South Kolkata have the highest number of corona cases. The number of infected people is increasing in New Alipore, Garfa, Lake, Jadavpur, Golf Green, Regent’s Park and Netajinagar in Boro No. 10 area. The situation is also worrying in Gariahat, Baliganj, Bhabanipur and Taliganj of Boro No. 6 area.

According to the municipal health department, the number of infected people in those two boroughs is not decreasing at all. The number of corona victims in Borough No. 10 on Tuesday was 99. It rose to 111 on Wednesday. The number of corona cases in Boro No. 8 on Tuesday and Wednesday was 97 and 63 respectively. According to the Kolkata Municipality, not only in Boro No. 80, but also in Behala, Pornshree, Haridebpur and Thakurpukur areas of Boro No. 14, the infection is on the rise. The number of infected people is also increasing in Tala and Chitpur, the number one borough area of ​​North Kolkata.

Borona is the third most affected area in North Kolkata. The number of corona cases there was 41 on Wednesday. The rate of infection is higher in Maniktala, Phulbagan and Beleghata areas of the borough. Even in this situation, Mayor Firhad Hakim said, ‘We are careful. Don’t worry, be careful ‘.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 02, 2022, 15:00 IST

Tags: Coronavirus