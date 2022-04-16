first private cng buses will roll out in kolkata from the end of this month – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Air-conditioned CNG buses will start plying in Kolkata from the end of April. A total of 5 buses are coming. Buses will leave Indore for Kolkata on April 19. Sassy is making ‘Eicher’ company and body is making ‘Audi’ company. Buses will run from bus stand No. 15 (Ultodanga) to Shapurji at Karunamayi. The length of the route is 18 kilometers. This is the first time a government CNG bus will be run by a private owner.

It is known that buses are as eco-friendly as they are fancy and comfortable. The cost is a bit lower than diesel powered buses. Twenty percent more on CNG than this diesel bus. The price of diesel has gone up to Rs 100 per liter, while CNG has gone up to Rs 74 per kg. The bus owners think that this will save a lot of money. Tito Saha, general secretary of the City Suburban Bus Service, said: “We welcome the positive role played by the transport minister. Passengers will be able to catch this bus from there.

Each bus has a CCTV camera inside. It can seat 32 passengers. There is a big difference between one seat and another. As a result, passengers will be able to sit comfortably. Many buses have difficulty keeping their feet, which means they have less leg-space, but this bus has enough leg-space! There will be a minimum fare of Tk 20 and a maximum fare of Tk 35 on that route. Each bus has four gas tanks weighing 16.2 kg. The bus will run 5-5.5 km per kg. It will take 1500 rupees to go 100 kilometers. But it will take 2500 rupees diesel to go that road. Therefore, the bus owners think that there is a lot of savings in this bus.

Five buses will arrive in the city every 15 days. So far, the transport department has given permission for 20 buses. CNG pumps are on the rise in every district of the state.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 16, 2022, 23:23 IST

Tags: Private CNG Bus