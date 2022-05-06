Flipkart expands its smart product offerings with the launch of Motorola’s Smart TVs and convertible AC range

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the expansion of Motorola Smart TVs and ACs on its platform, as the company aims to cater to the growing demand for smart affordable products across the country as consumers are looking to experience better TV viewing and superior cooling experience in an affordable manner.

The new smart products include the Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV range powered by Android 11 in HD, Full HD and Ultra HD variants and a new range of Motorola 4-in-1 convertible ACs with smart cooling. While the TV is packed with Dolby Atmos technology and the latest MediaTek Quadcore processor for a superior content audio and viewing experience, the ACs feature TruSmart sensors and advanced filters for ideal cooling and better air purification during the ongoing summer season.

Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV

Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, the UHD TV range brings visuals to life with sharp and vibrant imagery, making for a natural and engaging experience. The Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) ensures lag-free viewing, making gaming, watching sports and fast action content more enjoyable. The Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) feature reduces blur and keeps movement smooth ensuring the fast-moving visuals, such as that of sporting matches, remain seamless. The TV is equipped with the latest MediaTek Quadcore processor with dedicated GPU and 2GB RAM provides for an elevated gaming experience. Powered by the Android 11 platform, the TV delivers a complete home entertainment experience with unified access to a plethora of content across applications and a host of features.

In order to help reduce strain on the eyes, the UHD range also comes with a low blue light feature with various modes that can be adjusted according to the lighting in the room. It also has an Advanced Eye Safe mode that enables comfortable viewing for longer hours.

Both The UHD and HD/FHD range comes with Dolby Atmos sound for a theater-like audio experience. The 24W speakers and the box speaker setup provides a truly immersive surround sound. The new range is available in High Definition/Full High Definition (FHD) in 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inch while its Ultra High Definition (UHD) range will be available in 43 inch, 50 inch and 55 inches respectively. The price of the UHD models start at INR 26,999, while the HD and FHD models start at INR 13,999.

Motorola Convertible AC

Optimised to provide the ideal temperature for the summer season, the 4-in-1 convertible ACs are equipped with Turbo Cool and Trusmart Sensors that can cool the room instantly to 18°C. Ideal for the Indian summers, the ACs can also cool even when the room temperature is 55°C. It comes with three cooling modes and ambient sensors that moderate optimal and precise temperature for maximum user comfort. The convertible ACs feature adjustable cooling capacity with a dedicated Eco mode for saving power, enabling users to enjoy the ideal temperature while ensuring higher energy savings. It also features TruSmart inverter compressor technology for rapid and precise cooling and savings on energy bills.

The ACs come with intelligent features such as Smart Self Clean that automatically blows dry air inside the AC unit to keep the internal environment free of bacterial, fungal and mold growth. The striking silver body design also makes it an elegant addition to the home decor.

The new range of convertible Air Conditioners will be available at a starting price of INR 31,499

Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “At Motorola, we believe in creating innovative products that deliver meaningful customer experiences. The Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV range is packed with class-leading features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ALLM and MEMC features in order to provide the Indian consumers with an exceptional entertainment experience. The new Convertible AC range provides superior smart cooling features to ensure a comfortable cooling experience and higher energy savings this summer. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Flipkart in our endeavour to bring the latest range of superior quality products to customers across the country in an affordable manner.”

Hari Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said “To address the evolving requirements of our customers, we are thrilled to offer this new range of Motorola Smart TVs and ACs to millions of our consumers across the country. The ongoing cricketing season coupled with the heat wave across the country is driving the demand for superior TV viewing and cooling experience and Flipkart is committed to bringing a vast selection of intelligent product choices for our customers. We are hopeful of these new offerings becoming a customer favourite with their superior product quality and optimum customer satisfaction.”