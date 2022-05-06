May 6, 2022

Flipkart signs MoU with Paschim Banga Society of Skill Development (PBSSD), Govt of West Bengal to enable upskilling of local youth

2 hours ago

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paschim Banga Society of Skill Development (PBSSD), Technical Education, Training & Skill Development Department, Government of West Bengal to impart relevant industry training and knowledge to help create a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent in the state.

Under Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy programme, the partnership will train the local youth of West Bengal in an online or digital format free of cost. After completing the course and assessment, successful candidates will be given an opportunity to do an On-the-Job-Training (“OJT”) at a Flipkart facility for 45 days as trainees at a stipend INR 17,500. The certificate of training (Joint Certification) will be given to successful candidates by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET & SD) under the control of the Technical Education, Training & Skill Development (TET & SD) Department along with Flipkart.

Commenting on the partnership, Sawrup Kumar Paul, Project Director, PBSSD, Govt. of West Bengal, said, “We welcome this partnership with Flipkart with a joint vision to drive employment opportunities for the youth in the state. This partnership will help bridge the skill gap for the booming warehousing and supply chain industry in West Bengal while enhancing commercial and social development in the state.”

Dhiraj Kapur, Vice President Corporate Affairs & Government Relations at Flipkart Group, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Paschim Banga Society of Skill Development (PBSSD) to upskill and certify the local talent in e-commerce supply chain operations. Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) has been launched to create talent and help create employment opportunities across organizations in the e-commerce industry. As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are deeply committed to the ecosystem’s overall development, which includes our focus on upskilling and employability. We are grateful to the Govt. of Bengal for providing us with this opportunity.”

Flipkart launched the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) in 2021 to impart skill training. The Flipkart programme aims to certify over 4,000 individuals in the first year by offering 15 days of online training and 45 days of on-the-job training at its supply chain facilities. This is Flipkart’s commitment to providing relevant industry training and knowledge to help create a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent in the country. The programme has been designed to impart knowledge on various facets of the e-commerce supply chain, including the roles within the supply chain, soft skills, safety and compliance know-how.

