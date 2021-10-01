Flood in West Bengal 22 lakh people killed! The Chief Secretary said …

#Kolkata: Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two parts of South Bengal. For this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blames DVC for floods. The Chief Minister also expressed dissatisfaction against the Jharkhand government for not repairing canals and dams After that, Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi also gave information about the flood situation in the state. He said that 49,000 cusecs of water was released from Maithon Barrage on the 30th at 12 noon. One lakh cusecs of water is released at one o’clock in the afternoon. At 8.30 pm that amount stood at 1 lakh 25 thousand. One hundred and fifty thousand cusecs of water is being continuously released from 8.15 am today.

Imposing responsibility on DVC, the Chief Secretary said that they (DVC) have released 125,000 cusecs of water. 25 thousand did not leave, it was informed a while ago. The chief secretary said the state was flooded. Many areas are still submerged. We are unfortunate that people have fallen into this problem twice recently. This happened in late July and early August. That flood was due to the release of excess water from the DVC system. The floodwaters have not yet receded in many places. The flood came again.

With statistics, the chief secretary said, two dams have broken in Arambagh municipality area. When the water is receding, there is a little difficulty in Khanakul No. 2 block. The water level has also increased in Sonamukhi, a large area of ​​Bankura. Dams have broken in 10 places in Howrah. There is Sikatia Barrage, from there 60,000 cusecs of water has been released on the 30th. At 3 o’clock at night. It stood at 1 lakh 20 thousand at 9 o’clock in the morning. The pressure on the Ajay River has increased. West Burdwan, Asansol Town has suffered losses.

The chief secretary said troops have been deployed in Asansol, Barabani and Raniganj. Three columns of army had to be sent from Panagarh to Asansol. More than 22 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Rivers like Damodar, Dwarkeshwari etc. are flowing over the danger line. Our rivers do not have the capacity to hold the amount of water that has been released. More than one lakh houses were damaged. Four lakh people have been evacuated. One and a half lakh people in the relief camp. 25 NDRF teams have been deployed. Besides, eight more teams have been brought from other states.

One IPS has been assigned to each of the flood-hit districts. No IAS in any district:

West Burdwan – Rajesh Pandey

Hooghly – Manoj Agarwal

Bankura-Abhinav Chand

Birbhum-Vijay Bharati

West Midnapore – MV Rao

Howrah – Manish Jain