Food department blocked 50 lakh ration cards! If you do not have a card, see – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 50 lakh ration card in the eyes of the food department. For now, the food department has blocked 50 lakh ration cards. The Food Department has identified around 50 lakh ration cards, including fake ration cards, non-existent and dead. It has been decided to block them. The state food department has been doing this for the last ten months.

In an administrative meeting a few months ago, the Chief Minister directed to identify the fake, non-existent ration cards. However, the number of blocked ration cards may increase further, according to food department officials. Due to this huge amount of money is being saved by the state food department.

Read more – Asansole that Agnimitra, and Baliganj Keya! BJP announces list of candidates

In addition, how much ration will each family receive per month? The state food department has started an SMS service to inform them. Those whose mobile numbers are registered, how much ration will the family get per month if the SMS is sent to their mobile at the beginning of the month. According to the Food Department, more than one crore 80 lakh consumers are getting detailed information through this SMS. The food department has started this service from this month so that no one gets cheated in any way by going to the ration or dealer at the door.

Read more – ‘Let her go, I want to get married!’ The young man, blind in love, painted his friend’s wife saying this, then …

According to the Food Department, there are still about 60 million consumer families. The state food department has started the process of registering mobile numbers for the last two years. This will give the family accurate information on how much ration the family is receiving each month. As a result, the state food department thinks that there will be no possibility of fraud.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 19, 2022, 13:00 IST

Tags: Ration Card