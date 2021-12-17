Food for only 5 rupees, more ‘Mother’ canteen in Kolkata in the coming days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The second wave of coronavirus caused a virtual lockdown across the state. The state of the economy has left its mark on the people of the country and the state as well. The corona virus has claimed the lives of many people as well as the stomachs of many people. Pocket pull middle class.

Maa Canteen has become the Messiah for those who are unable to eat two handfuls at a time. The concept of ‘Mother’ canteen, which became famous during difficult times like lockdown, is not new. Tamil Nadu showed the direction of giving food to the people of the state with very little money. The Amma Canteen was started on the initiative of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. From where the Jayalalithaa government made arrangements to give food to the people of the state for a nominal amount of money.

If one looks at West Bengal, one can see that food was served to the common man for very little money in various important places of the state, including Kolkata, like the ‘Mother’ canteen. One of the notable examples is Benfish’s traveling food truck. Where fish and rice were given to the Bengalis for 30 rupees. Apart from that, in different projects of different names, cheap food was given to the needy people. The most popular of which was the 11 taka thali in different neighborhoods.

Coronavirus-like epidemics that exist as the ‘mother’ canteen. The project is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There are now 123 ‘mother’ canteens in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee said that the number of canteens will be increased in the coming days. Mamata Bandopadhyay said, “I will go to my mother’s canteen one day. Food is provided for only 5 rupees.”

In difficult times like lockdown, ‘Mother’ canteen has given food to the needy people in Kolkata and other districts. This ‘mother’ canteen is giving pulses, vegetables, eggs and rice to the people for 5 rupees. Food is being given at the specified time by collecting coupons. So that the local people are benefiting greatly. They are applauding the government’s efforts.

The local grassroots leadership of each district is also taking initiative to start mother canteen to be by the side of the people. The grassroots leadership feels that it is their responsibility as the ruling party to put food in the mouths of every person at this time. The fact that Mamata Banerjee’s brainchild mother canteen project is a kind of success is due to the enterprising attitude of the grassroots leadership project and the satisfaction of the common man.

By the way, like the mother canteen, the ‘serious’ canteen is going on in the capital Delhi. Gambhir canteen started by former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. He is constantly serving the needy people. People are getting food from there for one taka. Which has set an example to the whole country.