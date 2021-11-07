Food Minister Rathin Ghosh | News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18
Incidentally, before Pujo, the Food Department had issued guidelines on West Bengal Free Ration. According to the guidelines in the food department, when and where the ration project will be at the door will be pre-determined. Ration dealers will appear in a particular neighborhood, village or hamlet on a pre-arranged day with food grains, e-pos and weighing machines. Symbolic image 6