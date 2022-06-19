Football Competition || Fancy! This time the football game is organized with the pujo committees, which clubs are there?

Kolkata: This time the football match with the pujo committees of Kolkata was organized by the councilor of Kolkata municipality. Before the start of the game, the screen was lifted. Baliganj MLA and musician Babul Supriya was present at the inauguration ceremony of the sports schedule. Former footballers of Maidan were also present. The competition will be held from 23rd June to 26th June at Subhash Udyan (Northern Park). A total of 16 best pujo committees of Kolkata are going to take part in this competition.

The jersey of the competition was unveiled by MLA and artist Babul Supriya. Asim Basu, the people’s representative of ward 70 of Calcutta Municipality was present Manas Bhattacharya was a former Indian footballer.

The lottery was divided into four groups. Four football teams will play in one group. Let’s take a look at which pujo committee organizers will play in which group.

Group A

21 Palli, Suruchi Sangh, Keshtpur Prafulla Kanan, Tridhara

Group B.

Kalighat Milon Sangh, Chetla Agrani, Bhabanipur Swadhin Sangh, Samajsevi

Group C.

Barisha Players Corner, 7 Palli, Barisha Club, Hatibagan Public

Group D.

Rajdanga Nabuday Sangh, Chorabagan Public, Hindustan Club, Baliganj Cultural

In Group A, there is a pujo committee like Minister Arup Biswas’s Suruchi Sangha and a Tridhara Sammilani of Rasbihari MLA and Calcutta Municipality Mayor Parishad Debashis Kumar. Group D includes Kalighat Milon Sangh. The patron of which is Kartik Bandyopadhyay, the brother of the Chief Minister of the state. On the other hand, there is a Pujo Committee like Chetla Agrani headed by Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata Municipality and Minister of State.

On the one hand, there are pujo committees of ministers, just as there are bondi pujo committees in the north and south of Kolkata. Entrepreneurs like Hatibagan Sarvajanin in the north and Baliganj Cultural in the south will also participate in this carnival football.

