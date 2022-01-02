for 15 to 18 years old will start tomorrow check out list | Which schools will be vaccinated? Learn … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The situation in the state is getting worse day by day. In one and a half thousand infections increased. On Sunday, 8,153 people were infected with corona in the state in one day. 3194 infected in Calcutta. In the meantime, vaccination of 15 to 18 year olds is going to start in the state from Monday. The Department of Health has informed that even if the school is closed due to Corona restrictions from tomorrow, Covid Vaccination (WB Vaccination In Schools) will be given to 15-16 year olds.

In the case of Kolkata, WB Vaccination In Schools will be conducted in all medical colleges, 36 municipal primary health centers, one school in each borough and one school in 469 blocks of the state. The state health department also said that vaccination would start tomorrow at 338 government hospitals in the state, excluding Kolkata. Even if the school is closed, the vaccination campaign (WB Vaccination In Schools) will be carried out in the school in a fair environment.

Meanwhile, fears are mounting in the West Bengal Coronavirus Report. The number of infected people in Kolkata has increased to over 700 since yesterday. 3194 people have been infected in the last 24 hours. With the exception of Kolkata, no other district has received the daily coronavirus. North 24 Parganas is in the second place in terms of transmission. In the last 24 hours, 994 people have tested positive for corona. Kalimpong is at the forefront of the Corona War, where 3 people were attacked in one day.

On the other hand, the number of infected people in Birbhum has suddenly increased to 140. The rate of coronavirus has increased from 12.02% yesterday to 15.93%. Even today the Corona test is much less, with only 36,633 people. According to the State Health Department (West Bengal Coronavirus Report), the number of coronavirus active cases in Bengal has increased from 18,038 to 3,338 in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, it has been reported that 6 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours. In the last one day, 2,406 people have returned home after recovering. 97.7 percent. The positivity rate is also increasing by leaps and bounds. In the last 24 hours this rate is 15.93 percent. In the last 24 hours, 37,833 samples have been tested.