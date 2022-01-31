For 40 months without a fitness test, passengers were transported to the bus accident at Dharmatala! – News18 Bangla

January 31, 2022

For 40 months without a fitness test, passengers were transported to the bus accident at Dharmatala!

Kolkata: The bus that crashed at Dorina Crossing was running on the road without fitness. The shocking news is that the bus has been blacklisted in the state government’s register. The last fitness test of this bus number W11B3047 was done on November 8, 2016. The next time was supposed to be fitness on September 6, 2018. However, according to the State Transport Department, there was no fitness test for the bus (Bangla News).

The registration of the bus is registered with the Howrah Regional Transport Office. The bus was purchased in October 2009. The bus was registered on November 16 of the same year. The bus has been running on the road for 13 years. This bus was carrying passengers on the road without doing fitness for about 3 years and 4 months. According to the state transport department, the bus has been blacklisted due to various issues related to news, ownership and registration. The question is how this bus got on the road even after that.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “All the buses which do not have fitness certificates will be confiscated.” The Department of Motor Vehicles will do this with the help of the police. ”As per the rules, CF or fitness certificate of the vehicle is taken every two years for the first eight years when a new vehicle hits the road. The lifespan of a bus is 15 years. In the first eight years, 4 times CF test. For the next 6 years, fitness became mandatory every year But in this case, it is alleged that nothing was done.

Representatives of the bus owners’ association have spoken out against this illegal bus. Rahul Chattopadhyay, chairman of the bus-minibus coordination committee, said, “This car is illegal. Many such vehicles are running on the road illegally. But lack of surveillance. This accident happened today so it has been caught. We have repeatedly asked the administration to take action on behalf of the organization. At the same time, at the request of the bus owners, we may have many demands. But when the bus is taking to the road with its passengers, it should be taken off in a completely safe manner.

