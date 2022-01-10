for Covid patient has started from today Check Out Detail | Continental to Bengali food! The state will deliver cooked food to the homes of Kovid victims, find out the details … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time home-made food for Corona sufferers. The service has been launched by the state government from today. This work will be done on the initiative of the state panchayat and rural development department. Comprehensive Area Development Corporation will provide this service. The menu includes a balanced diet. Brown rice, chicken, vegetables and fruits will be given. Continental plate will cost 150 rupees. Bengali food plate will cost 200 rupees.

Soumyajit Das, special secretary of the department, said bookings can be made by phone, WhatsApp, Facebook or website. Orders must be placed by 9am. With address and phone number. Order on 7001376076, 6290225859 and 9163123556. The packet will be sanitized. No delivery charge is required. Services will be provided in Kolkata and surrounding areas for the time being.

State Panchayat Minister Pulak Roy said, “The State Panchayat and Rural Development Department has decided to provide balanced food to the infected people in Kolkata and its environs through home delivery services.” This service has started from today. Naturally, many people will benefit from this initiative of the state government.

According to sources, every district magistrate in the state has been instructed to deliver food to the families of the financially backward Corona victims. Besides the district administration, the state police will also do this. The decision of the state government is to ensure that no one affected by corona goes hungry.

Food in-charge Sritama Roy said, “The food has been prepared following the advice of the doctors. The food is being given in the same quantity.” This time cooked food will be delivered along with dried food. Because in many cases, it is not possible to cook for the infected corona. Somewhere again the whole family is being infected. As a result, it becomes almost impossible to cook with a weak body. But to be healthy you need medicine as well as diet. So this initiative was taken by the government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Abir Ghoshal