#Kolkata: Elections in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipality will be held on Sunday, December 19. Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed will be closed for 48 hours, from Friday evening to 6 pm on Sunday. According to excise department rules, all bars, clubs and liquor stores in Kolkata will be closed for two days before the polls. Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed is still closed on December 21, the day the election results are announced.

On the other hand, the Divisional Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court (KMC Elections 2021 | Central Force) today rejected the BJP’s application for the deployment of the Central Force in the Kolkata pre-poll. The State and the State Election Commission (KMC Elections 2021 | Central Force) will be held fully accountable for any violence in the Kolkata polls. The DGP of the State and the Commissioner of Police of Calcutta will also be held accountable to the High Court for any disturbance in the Calcutta Pre-Vote. This was stated by the Calcutta High Court (KMC Elections 2021 | Central Force). The state BJP is going to go to the Supreme Court with the Central Force petition in the Kolkata pre-poll. The BJP is going to the Supreme Court for a speedy hearing. The BJP is going to the Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court. The BJP is appealing for an emergency hearing tomorrow.