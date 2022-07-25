For the first time, the leader of the opposition party was not invited to the government function of the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For the first time, opposition leader Shubhendu Adhikari was invited by the state to a government function, but Shubhendu did not attend the function. Why did he stay absent? In response to the question, Subhendu Adhikari said, ‘I did not go because of special work. But I didn’t do well. Because if you go, you would have to hear various absurd words like ‘tar’, ‘crocodile will bite’, ‘tiger will bite’, ‘elephant will be plucked and twisted and thrown away’. Such language does not befit the mouth of a Chief Minister. Hearing such words from the Chief Minister’s mouth shows that he is terrified.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the center about Bengal from the stage of the awarding ceremony of the state government at Nazrul Manch. Mamata gave extreme warning to the Centre. Said, ‘What do you think the center is a saint and the states are thieves? You are alive because the states exist’. On this day, the Trinamool supremo spoke for the first time about the arrest of Industry Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee in the SSC corruption case. At the same time, Mamata slammed the Center saying that Bengal cannot be tarnished on this issue. In this context, the Chief Minister said, “Maharashtra could not fight. They are thinking of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and then Bengal. Come to Bengal. If you want to come to Bengal, you have to cross the Bay of Bengal. If you cross the Digha, the crocodile will bite you, if you cross the Sundarbans, the Royal Bengal will bite you. And if you cross North Bengal, the elephant will be torn and thrown away.” ‘.

On this day, the Chief Minister repeatedly said that he himself does not do wrong No one supports wrongdoing Without naming Partha Chatterjee, Mamata said, “If someone is a thief, a dacoit, Trinamool does not stand by him. MLAs, MPs, ministers do not give concessions to anyone. But if ink is spilled unnecessarily on me, tar is also on my hands. Clothes can be cleaned in the washing machine, tar does not.” And in the context of Mamata Banerjee’s speech in the assembly premises, a harsh tone was heard against the leader of her old party in the speech of Subvendu Adhikari. The Trinamool leader is trying to shake Partha Chatterjee after he was arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case. Subhendu Adhikari also claims that his dignity has been lost.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 26, 2022, 00:19 IST

