Former Birbhum MP Ramchandra Dom in CPM Politburo, this is the first time a Dalit community leader in Politburo – News18 Bangla

Former Birbhum MPs Ramchandra Dom, Tapan Sen, Manik Sarkar and Nilotpal Basu in the CPM’s politburo. This is the first time a Dalit community leader has been in the politburo.

Deblina Hembrum, Rama Das, Tapan Chakraborty, Narayan Kar, Ramchandra Dom, Srideep Bhattacharya, Amiya Patra, Rabin Dev, Sujan, Avas Roychowdhury joined the Central Committee. Rekha Goswami Anju Kar, Shamik Lahiri, Sumit Dev.

Total 16 new faces, 15 females. Debelina was a minister in the Left era. This time he was taken to the committee. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu has resigned from the CPM’s Politburo. He will remain as an invited member. General Secretary Yechury. Special invitee Hannan Mollah.

Ramchandra Dome is a well known name in Birbhum. Has been organizing for a long time. In 1991, he became the first MP of Birbhum. 6 lost in 2014 After handling various responsibilities of the state organization, this time it was included in the Politburo In the contemporary context, the position of the Dalit leader in the Politburo seems to be quite indicative.