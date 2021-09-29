Former Goa Chief Minister joins Tmc: Speculation is over, former Goa Chief Minister joins Trinamool after meeting Mamata Many companions

#Kolkata: After occupying the northeastern state, this time the western part of the country is in the eyes of the grassroots. According to sources in the Trinamool Congress camp, they are busy planting a pair of flowers on the shores of the Arabian Sea. Vote in the 40-seat Goa Assembly next year. The Trinamool Congress is moving towards the seat. And as its first step, several leaders and prominent people of Goa joined the grassroots today. The biggest of them is Luizinho Falerio, the former Chief Minister of Goa. At the same time, Lavu Mamledar, one of the well-known faces of Goa, joined the grassroots. Prominent writer N Shivdas joined. Who is the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award. Rajendra Shivaji Kakodar has joined. This is one of the well-known faces of Goa with environmental movement On this day, everyone first went to Navanne to meet Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present. After that, a press conference was held at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.

The statement of the Trinamool Congress camp should not be made only by the leader joining. Only those who have a real role and identity in the society are ready to hold the hand of Mamata Banerjee. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress won 18 seats. The BJP won 13 seats. Although after the political upheaval, the BJP formed the government. This time, the Trinamool Congress wants to portray Mamata Banerjee as the only rival face of the BJP across the country.

The Trinamool is going to form an organization in the western state to show that Mamata Banerjee is the only strong opponent of the BJP. After taking over as the party’s all-India general secretary, Abhishek Bandopadhyay said it was not his goal to get one or two seats wherever he went. In fact, they want to build a mature organization. The Trinamool has already started that work in the BJP-ruled state of Tripura. This time they started that work in Goa. Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio, a longtime MLA, joined the Trinamool Congress this afternoon. This veteran leader of the Congress is also a well-known name in national politics. He has been working as the General Secretary of the National Congress since 2013. In addition, he was in charge of the seven states of northeastern India known as the Seven Sisters. Which included the state of Tripura. Abhishek Bandopadhyay has already set out to consolidate the organization in the state of Tripura. Sushmita Dev has been spending time in this state every day since taking charge.

Read more: ‘Prime Minister does not trust Bengalis’, explosive Babul Supriya! Why Modi suddenly cannon?

His goal in the coming days is to make this state clear. Besides, Trinamool MPs, ministers and organizational leaders are traveling from Kolkata. With former Goa chief minister Luisinho Falerio joining the grassroots, political parties believe two birds will die in the same slash. And non-partisans have 3 seats. However, in 2016, the Congress got 18 seats in Goa. The BJP got 13 seats. The Trinamool Congress wants to make it clear that Mamata Banerjee’s party is the only strong opposition to the BJP. If another BJP votes for the opposition, the MLA of that party can change the camp. The Trinamool Congress wants to make it clear that if they vote for the Trinamool Congress, they will remain in the BJP opposition camp. Sources say Mamata Banerjee can go to Goa after Diwali. You can even go to the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay.