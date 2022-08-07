Fortis Hospital’s Guide for a strong gut health this monsoon

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The monsoon has finally arrived, bringing with it its fair share of food-borne diseases, infections and allergies. The digestive system is sensitive during this season, and is prone to facing gastric issues such as acidity, bloating, indigestion, gastroenteritis, ulcers, and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Dr Tuhin Mitra, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, has authored some do’s and don’ts for this hot and wet climate.

Fried food, especially those prepared on the streets, if consumed, can become a nightmare. During this season, the humidity levels have a negative impact on general health. High humidity reduces the body’s ability to digest to its bare minimum, which is why most health professionals advise people to avoid eating heavy and oily foods, which can cause a stomach upset. As the stomach plays an important part in maintaining and protecting our immunity, it’s critical to keep our gut healthy this monsoon.

He recommends consuming lighter food items that are easily digestible and gut-friendly, in moderation, as well as drinking plenty of fluids, because it keeps the body hydrated and balances out fluid and salt loss due to sweating. Water intake should be liberal as it helps in removal of toxins from the body. Yoghurt, buttermilk, curd and banana boosts one’s probiotic intake. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that work on the digestive system and aid in the absorption of nutrients as well as the immune system. Lighter and more readily absorbed cooking oils are suggested. One should use olive and sunflower oils to help control their digestive system. Bitter foods such as bitter gourd or karela, bottle gourd or lauki, neem and methi seeds, among others, help to keep one’s digestive tract in balance. They also aid in immune enhancement. One should avoid raw vegetables, eating steamed or boiled ones instead, as the former may contain germs and viruses that can cause stomach infections, aggravating your digestive problems.

He further suggests to avoid eating heavy food items. The high humidity during the monsoon season causes the digestion to slow down, which can lead to bloating, gas, acidity and indigestion. Drinking water from any source other than sealed bottles and water purifiers is not recommended. One must curb carbonated drinks because they lower mineral concentration in human bodies, which leads to decreased enzyme activity. Dairy items like milk should be avoided because they take a longer time to digest and are hard on the gut.

If these tips by Dr Tuhin Mitra of Fortis Hospital are followed, then a better monsoon, without any health hazards can be experienced.