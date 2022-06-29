Forward Bloc || Azad Hind Mancha in the program of the Left Front, not seen in the Forward Bloc

#Kolkata: The State Left Front marched from Parkcircus to Antalya to protest the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Shitalabad. Leaders of all allied parties of the Left Front, including Front Chairman Biman Basu, took part in the procession on Sunday. Several leaders and activists recently revolted from the Forward Bloc and left the party. They also formed an organization called Azad Hind Mancha. Among them are Ali Imran Ramz and Sudip Bandopadhyay. They were also seen in the procession of the Left Front. Ali Imran Ramz, a former MLA from the Forward Bloc, was seen walking with the front leadership, including Biman Basu, CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim.

Read more: ‘Haldia’s former Trinamool MLA caught in new fraud’

But where is the Left Front’s longtime partner, the Forward Bloc? No flag, no leader of the party. So did the forward block leave the front? That rumor has started to rise among the activists and supporters of the allied parties in the procession. Although no one wanted to say anything publicly about it. Explaining the reason, party leader Jiban Saha said, “This is due to a misunderstanding. In fact, the message of the program has reached those who represented the party. The convener of the Kolkata District Left Front has been informed.” However, the Raj outraged group did not pay attention to this demand of the Forward Bloc.

Read more: The price of electric cars is increasing day by day, because the Minister of Transport said …

Azad Hind Manch leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said, “If you want, there is a way. In fact, there are no people in the Forward Bloc to come in the procession. So they want to cover the fish with vegetables. We used to participate in all the activities of the party. In fact, now they have become tigers on paper. We have come to the program in support of the Front’s demand. We are challenging the party leadership. We will come to the next program as well. And if the protesters start coming from the district, I promise there will be at least ten times more people than them. “

However, a section of the political circles thinks that a new equation can be created between the Left Front and the ropes of the forward bloc and the agitators. According to them, the Forward Bloc is a partner party of the Left Front. They can come to any program of the Left Front. But who supports the program if someone steps on the procession without a flag? However, the opposition will want to give an ace to the forward bloc in terms of numbers. They think that invisible resurrection may start with this. A CPM state committee leader, who did not want to be named, said, “If someone comes to the procession in support of the issue, he cannot be asked to leave. Anyone who supports the issue can come to the procession.”

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 29, 2022, 12:43 IST

Tags: Cpim, Forward Bloc