Four ministers win three municipal corporations, aim to provide more services in the coming days – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress won by a margin of three votes in South Bengal And along with this victory, four ministers of the state also played a big role behind the victory. As a result, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sujit Bose, Indranil Sen and Malay Ghatak (West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022) are happy to snatch victory in the by-elections.

Read more-What do doctors say about ankylosing spondylitis? How to take care of yourself?

Bidhannagar Purnigam was one of the most eye-catching elections in the state. However, the Trinamool was sure of the victory of Bidhannagar from the very beginning. The performance of the two ministers Sujit Bose and Jyotipriya Mallick was the focus of the vote of this Purnigam. Sujit Bose is the MLA of Bidhannagar. Incumbent Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick is a resident of Bidhannagar. The BJP had leveled multiple allegations against him on the day of the polls.

The names of two more MLAs Tapas Roy and Aditi Munshi were associated with the Bidhannagar vote. MP Kakli Ghosh Dastidar also had an eye. Because it is within his parliamentary constituency. Tapas Roy’s daughter was the candidate of Bidhannagar Purnigam. Aditi Munshi’s husband Devraj Chakraborty was the candidate of Bidhannagar Purnigam. Everyone is happy after the fruits come out on this day. However, the two ministers were more than happy to snatch the victory Jyotipriya Mallick, who recently got a seat in the party’s national working committee, said, “We were 100% sure of winning. We all fought together. I have preached. Today we get the results of what we have done in the area for the people in the last few years People are happy with Mamata Banerjee’s work. So the people of Bidhannagar once again showed confidence in him. “

Read more-The temperature will rise further from tomorrow, the winter farewell begins

Sujit Bose fought against Sabyasachi Dutt in the Bidhannagar polls in the 2021 elections. Sujit Bose, a pair of flower symbols, lost to Sabyasachi, who was fighting on a BJP ticket. In this pre-poll, of course, that savvy Dutt fought on the ticket of the Trinamool. Although there is a lot of speculation about the Sujit-Sabyasachi relationship. The fire minister of the state is happy with the victory of Bidhannagar. Sujit Bose said, “We are by the side of the people all year round. The people of Bidhannagar also showed confidence in the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls. This time too they showed that confidence. “

As a result, two ministers of the state are happy with the victory of Bidhannagar. One of the most eye-catching polls of the state was held at Chandannagar on the banks of Hooghly river. Farasdanga was also interested in the political arena. Chandannagar MLA Indranil Sen is a minister. Indranil was confident of winning the Purnigam vote in his constituency. The Minister-MLA asked to print the councilor pad in the campaign.

After the victory, Khushi Indranil said, “People have shown full confidence in us. We are doing multiple development works for Chandannagar. Our Purboard will do the same thing again in the coming days. ”Asansol was one of the most eye-catching Puranigams in South Bengal. Malay Ghatak has taken care of the votes of this larger Purnigam. Malay Ghatak is happy with the victory of Asansol. BJP won Asansol 6 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls Babul Supriya was elected MP. That Babul, however, left the BJP after the Bengal vote He joined the Trinamool Congress. Asanasol’s mayoral candidate Jiten Tiwari changed his party and joined the BJP. However, he did not get a ticket from the BJP in the current polls. His wife, however, got the ticket.

On the same day, Malay Ghatak said, “Attempts have been made in various ways but failed. The people of Asansol have made it clear that they want the grassroots. They have full confidence in the work of Mamata Banerjee.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 15, 2022, 08:49 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022