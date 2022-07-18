Four MPs won under Trinamool symbol will vote in Delhi – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The four MPs who won under the Trinamool symbol will vote in the presidential election today, Monday in Delhi. Similarly, an MP from Bengal who won on the BJP symbol will vote in Kolkata. As a result, several pictures are emerging centered on taking votes for the presidential election (President Election 2022).

Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari and Tamluk MP Dibyendu’s position in party politics has been in the dark for a long time. Shishir Adhikari appeared in Amit Shah’s election rally ahead of the 2021 assembly polls but did not announce joining the BJP. However, he was not seen in any program of Trinamool. Dibyendu Adhikari is not seen like that. Speculation was going on, in this situation, what will the two do in the presidential election?

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress had already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under the anti-defection law demanding the dismissal of Shishir Adhikari’s parliamentary seat. In this situation, MP father and son have decided to go to Delhi and vote. Why Delhi? In the words of Dibyendu Adhikari, “I say clearly, the party did not tell me to vote in Kolkata. According to the rules, the Election Commissioner should have been informed 10 days in advance that I will vote in Kolkata. Party means Trinamool did not give me any instructions. So I came to Delhi to vote.”

Dibyendu Adhikari also said that his father Shishir Adhikari has also decided to come to Delhi and vote. In the words of the MP, “My father is 83 years old. If he comes to Delhi, I will have to come.” In the assembly, all MPs and MLAs of the Trinamool Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will vote together. Only the party’s new MP Shatrughan Sinha will be present in Delhi that day to take oath. He will vote in Parliament itself.

Apart from this, another Trinamool MP Chowdhury Mohan Jatua reached Delhi on Sunday night. On the other hand, MP Arjun Singh, who won with the BJP symbol in the pen and paper, will vote in Kolkata. The total number of MPs and MLAs in the state is 254 voters of Trinamool this time. To keep it intact, party leaders-ministers have been given the responsibility of managing the polls of Jellawadi MLAs. Ministers like Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Malay Ghatak are in charge of this work. Similarly, Lok Sabha party leader Sudeep Banerjee and Rajya Sabha Chief Constable Sukhendu Shekhar Roy are in charge of MPs’ polling sessions.

