Four municipalities vote on 12 February, new notification of the Commission following the advice of the High Court – News18 Bangla

Voting was held on January 22 in four municipalities of the state, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Asansol (West Bengal Municipal Elections).

Twenty days later, the next four state municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Elections) will be held on February 12. On this day, the State Election Commission issued a new notification Based on yesterday’s observation by the Calcutta High Court, a new day of pre-poll was announced after discussions with the state government. The commission took this decision keeping in mind the current cowardly situation

Voting was scheduled for January 22 in four municipalities of the state – Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Asansol. But in the current Corona situation, the Calcutta High Court advised the commission to postpone the vote The High Court gave the commission 48 hours to take a decision

