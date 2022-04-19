Fraud Alert By Kolkata Police: ‘Electricity Connection Will Be Cut Off Today’, Did You Get That Message?

#Kolkata: The electricity connection of the upper house will be cut off today. The connection will be cut off at any time today. Given with a phone number. That being said, that is the number of the electricity officer. Have you received any such message on the phone yet?

Many have received such messages. Someone has set foot in a leaf trap. Someone has used the present intellect to avoid the leaf trap. But Kolkata police is doing their duty. They warned ordinary citizens. Such a message is actually a new trap for thieves.

We all know about Jamtara gang now almost everyone. Many of us may have been victims of that scourge. Or the news of the disappearance of relatives. But many may not have heard of this new trap. So the Kolkata police warned once again. It has been informed that if such a message is received on the phone, one cannot fall into the trap.

Embarrassment has increased as technology has improved. Many are now victims of cybercrime. Many elderly people in particular have lost millions of dollars by trapping cyber thieves. Police have repeatedly suggested ways to avoid this type of online theft. However, thieves are not less cunning! They create a situation where many people tell the bank details by stepping into the trap.

On behalf of Kolkata Police, it has been written on social media-

Be careful, the following SMS may also come to your mobile, maybe many have received it. If you receive such a message on the phone, do not respond to it, ignore it. Be sure to contact us on WhatsApp. Our Cyber ​​Crime Police WhatsApp number is 81007 96519. Kolkata Police is always alert, vigilant and responsible. This means that there is no need to panic if you receive any such message on the phone. Just avoid that fake message. Although many have jokingly written in the comments section of the Kolkata Police Post that the thief’s spelling and grammatical mistakes can be easily spotted, it is actually a fake message.

