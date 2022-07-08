fraud Arrested from a government office of Dalhousie | Catch the cheater by throwing the ‘bait’! Khas Kolkata government office rampant fraud cycle? Be careful! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At five o’clock in the afternoon, a woman called 100 in Lalbazar and said that she had been cheated. The fraudster is sitting in a government office. After receiving the call, the police quick response team and Hare Street police officers reached the spot. They arrested the fraudster from the spot and brought him to the police station.

The Directorate of Stump Revenue Finance Department is located on the tenth floor of the 23rd building in Dalhousie. For a long time there was a man named Shantanu Chakraborty who introduced himself as a Register (ADSR). He registered the lands of different people. Each of which is a fake document. The official seal and digital signature on that document are all fake.

It came to the notice of two lawyers named Sumit Biswas and Sarangam Chakraborty. They can register the land and find out that the documents are fake. Later, they searched for Shantanu Chakraborty in various ways but could not reach him. Sumit and Sarangam both give another land registry bait to Shantanu. Shantanu then tells each of them to go to that office in Dalhousie. But after that the fraudster Shantanu turned off the switch of the mobile.

That’s when Sumit called another person for the registry. Shantanu told him to go to his office in Dalhousie at 23. According to that, Shantanu, Sarangam and one of her female lawyers went there. He went and saw Shantanu Chakraborty walking around the office like his own. Then everyone will know that Shantanu Chakraborty is just a fraud and a broker.

Immediately after that, the lawyers immediately dialed the 100 number of the red market of Kolkata Police. Within moments, police arrived at the scene. Shantanu Chakraborty was arrested and taken to Hare State Police Station. After questioning there, Shantanu confessed to his crime. Police have started interrogation and investigation into the allegations. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. ” According to the complainants, this Shantanu Chakraborty is not alone. It is estimated that many more are involved. According to the complainants, the police should bring the matter to the fore after proper investigation.

