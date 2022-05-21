#Kolkata: Going to take a quick loan, the officer of a technology company called Bipatti!

If you want money for the welfare of the social media Dedara match! Yes, many are surprised but true. Many people are taking loans in less time, that is why they are bringing danger. For example, Nayana Singh, a resident of this city, a senior officer of a technology company by profession has also fallen into the trap of fraud.

At the beginning of the year, for a special reason, only three thousand rupees is suddenly needed. You see in the advertisement on Facebook, excellent offer of loan in ten minutes. No friend could pay only three thousand rupees in a very short time. Nayana Singh took a loan of three thousand rupees in the tempting offer given on Facebook.

After filing KYC for a loan of three thousand rupees, only thirteen hundred rupees came to him after giving various personal information. It was informed that the service charge does not match 1600 rupees. Although there is talk of a time limit of seven days, various phone calls and messages come in two days. They are virtually the same as blackmail.

Threats and insults are all spoken over the phone. Although many messages are supposed to pay money, most of the messages are obscene language and pictures. Not only that, the problem can be solved by downloading other applications and making money.

The danger is exacerbated by the use of a pay-as-you-go method on the other end of the phone. 11 lakh rupees disappears from Nayana’s bank account to meet three thousand rupees in four months. After leaving eleven lakh rupees in about four months, he estimates that the amount of money could be around 16 lakh.

The number on the phone is from a place like Jamtara, it has been seen in True Caller on mobile. Complaints have already been lodged. However, cyber expert Abhishek Mitra thinks that entering a link without a registered link is tantamount to calling for danger.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: May 21, 2022, 17:44 IST

Tags: Fraud, Fraud Case, Loan