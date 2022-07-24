Fraud Case: lost a lot of money while trying to find friendship! Calcutta youth in the grip of fraudsters

#Kolkata: There is a word of sin in greed, death in sin! This is proved once again in a fraud incident in the area under Chitpur police station. An incident once again proved that greed costs millions of rupees.

A 26-year-old resident of BT Road lodged a complaint with the Chitpur police station recently. A young woman with the profile name ‘dizzy_simmi_07’ befriended him on Instagram in June this year.

According to sources, he used to look for opportunities to make friends. And from that step into the trap. After a few days, the conversation moved from friendship to WhatsApp. The woman started talking to him from a phone number.

After some personal talk comes the video call. At first there was no objectionable speech in the video call but later it started. One day the young woman proposed to him in a video call.

After such a sweet relationship for a long time, the real cheating plan comes forward. Screenshots of all the conversations that took place over the phone began to circulate. Not only that, the video calls were routed to some members of the young man’s Instagram friend list.

He was also sent the same picture and video from another WhatsApp number and practically threatened. It is said that if money is not paid, it will spread to many more within moments.

Scared, the cheated youth handed over Tk 49,700 to the fraudsters. After that, the third WhatsApp number was used to threaten him for more money.

All these matters were reported to the police station. The investigating officer starts the work after receiving the information. The investigating officer raided a place after getting information from sources. Two residents of Howrah’s Lilua area, Vijay Kumar Sharma and Rohit Rajak, were arrested on July 19.

A bank passbook and an ATM card were seized from them. According to police sources, the investigating officer believes that many victims of such fraud.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: July 25, 2022, 00:40 IST

Tags: Fraud Case